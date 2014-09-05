EU, US to tighten Russia sanctions

The EU and the US are to announce tighter Russia sanctions on Friday (5 September), with the EU’s draft legal texts - seen by EUobserver - targeting state-owned banks, oil technologies and defence goods.

The move comes as Russia continues to pour arms and troops into eastern Ukraine, despite an ultimatum given by EU leaders last week.

More peace talks are scheduled in Minsk on Friday, but a much-talked-about ceasefire has so far failed to hold.

"In view of the gravity of t...