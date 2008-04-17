EU fears food price rises will lead to 'spiral of protectionism'

The European Union's trade chief has warned against governments being seduced by food export restrictions in the wake of rapid food price rises, saying such moves are the worst thing the developing world should do as they will only exacerbate scarcity.

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson, addressing the trade committee of the European Parliament, said he fears "a reversion to the sort of mercantilist policies of the past," calling food export bans "less beggar-thy-neighbour than starv...