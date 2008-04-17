Ad
euobserver
Free trade is the solution to the global food crisis, says commissioner Mandelson (Photo: European Commission)

EU fears food price rises will lead to 'spiral of protectionism'

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union's trade chief has warned against governments being seduced by food export restrictions in the wake of rapid food price rises, saying such moves are the worst thing the developing world should do as they will only exacerbate scarcity.

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson, addressing the trade committee of the European Parliament, said he fears "a reversion to the sort of mercantilist policies of the past," calling food export bans "less beggar-thy-neighbour than starv...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Free trade is the solution to the global food crisis, says commissioner Mandelson (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections