Obama's first 100 days 'blank' on Eastern Europe

As US President Barack Obama marks his 100th day in office on Wednesday, several blanks in his policies towards eastern Europe and Russia still need to be filled, experts on transatlantic affairs told this website.

Mr Obama, who has travelled to Europe and met all the bloc's leaders, as well as his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, has provided a sharp change of style compared to his predecessor's approach, yet his policies towards this part of the world so far have remained vague.<...