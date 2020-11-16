Ad
euobserver
The ghost-town of Varosha is meant to stay empty until there is a peace deal, according to the UN Security Council (Photo: michael kirian)

Erdoğan holds rainy picnic in Cypriot ghost-town

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has angered Cyprus and left-wing Turkish Cypriots by holding a picnic in the hot-button location of Varosha.

His visit, on Sunday (15 November), saw Turkish officials bring in shrubs and other decorations to the ghost-town, which has stood empty for 45 years, but was spoilt by heavy wind and rain, the AP news agency reported.

It also violated UN Security Council resolutions, which say Varosha ought to stay empty, until it is put under UN adm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkey to fine social media giants under new law
The ghost-town of Varosha is meant to stay empty until there is a peace deal, according to the UN Security Council (Photo: michael kirian)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections