Erdoğan holds rainy picnic in Cypriot ghost-town

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has angered Cyprus and left-wing Turkish Cypriots by holding a picnic in the hot-button location of Varosha.
His visit, on Sunday (15 November), saw Turkish officials bring in shrubs and other decorations to the ghost-town, which has stood empty for 45 years, but was spoilt by heavy wind and rain, the AP news agency reported.
It also violated UN Security Council resolutions, which say Varosha ought to stay empty, until it is put under UN adm...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
