The flag of independent Georgia - the country's democratic credentials will be put to the test (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU wary of Georgia tensions ahead of major rally

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European diplomats are trying to appease mounting tensions in Tbilisi ahead of opposition protests scheduled for 9 April with the political aim of forcing president Mikhail Saakashvili to step down.

"There is a general hope that demonstrations will take place peacefully within the constitutional framework, that was reiterated by everybody whom we met, opposition and government," Council of Europe rapporteur Mattyas Eorsi told EUobserver on Friday, upon his return from a two-day visit in...

EU & the World
