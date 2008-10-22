Ad
euobserver
Nicolas Sarkozy brokered a Russian-Georgian cease fire agreement in August (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU-Russia talks likely to resume in November

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy and EU external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner have both stressed the need to resume talks on a new treaty with Moscow in November, despite concerns on the consequences of getting back to "business as usual" with Russia before it fully complies with the ceasefire agreement in Georgia.

"Given the state of the world today, I don't believe the world needs a crisis between Europe and Russia. We can defend our differences, human rights, but it ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Nicolas Sarkozy brokered a Russian-Georgian cease fire agreement in August (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections