EU pitches infrastructure investment plan to rival China

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (15 September) launched Europe's "Global Gateway" strategy - an international investment plan for transport and infrastructure.
She presented the plan during her annual State of the Union speech, and as a clear response to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): "We will take a values-based approach, offering transparency and good governance to our partners."
"We want to create links and not dependencies," she added....
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
