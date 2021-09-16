Ad
euobserver
EU Comission president Ursula von der Leyen presented the plan as part of a grander Indo-Pacific strategy (Photo: European Commission)

EU pitches infrastructure investment plan to rival China

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (15 September) launched Europe's "Global Gateway" strategy - an international investment plan for transport and infrastructure.

She presented the plan during her annual State of the Union speech, and as a clear response to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): "We will take a values-based approach, offering transparency and good governance to our partners."

"We want to create links and not dependencies," she added....

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

