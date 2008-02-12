Kosovo not like South Ossetia and Abkhazia, says Georgia

Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili insisted on the weekend at an international meeting of security experts that the situation in Serbian breakaway province of Kosovo is very different from that of Georgia's own regions heavy with separatist leanings, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"The circumstances in places like Kosovo and Abkhazia differ hugely, and it is natural that the solutions should do so too," Mr Sakashvilli said to policy-makers at the Munich Conference on Security Policy.