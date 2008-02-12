Ad
euobserver
Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili has said his country's own conflict zones are different from Kosovo. (Photo: Munich Conference on Security Policy, Sebastian Zwez)

Kosovo not like South Ossetia and Abkhazia, says Georgia

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili insisted on the weekend at an international meeting of security experts that the situation in Serbian breakaway province of Kosovo is very different from that of Georgia's own regions heavy with separatist leanings, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"The circumstances in places like Kosovo and Abkhazia differ hugely, and it is natural that the solutions should do so too," Mr Sakashvilli said to policy-makers at the Munich Conference on Security Policy.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili has said his country's own conflict zones are different from Kosovo. (Photo: Munich Conference on Security Policy, Sebastian Zwez)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections