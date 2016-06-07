Nato chief warns Brexit could increase 'instability'

The UK leaving the European Union could cause instability, Nato's secretary general has warned.
Jens Stoltenberg said both Nato and the EU were stronger with Britain inside.
"What really matters for Nato is, I strongly believe, a strong UK in a strong EU. It is good for both the UK and the EU but also for Nato," Stoltenberg, the head of the 28-member military alliance, said at an event on Monday (6 June) organised by news organisation Politico.
"It is a great advantage to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.