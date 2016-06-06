Five Star candidate poised to become Rome's new mayor

The first round of Italian local elections on Sunday (5 June) has left prime minister Matteo Renzi humbled and his biggest rivals - the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) - triumphant.

The party founded by comedian Beppe Grillo scored a larger than expected victory in Rome and looks all but assured of conquering power in the capital after a run-off vote due on 19 June.

“This is only the half time result, there will be a final sprint, but it is a historic moment,” the M5S...