No EU plan for Brexit, Eurogroup chief says

EU leaders have not planned for a British exit from the EU after the 23 June referendum, the president of the Eurogroup said Thursday (2 June).

Speaking at the European Business Summit in Brussels, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that there was no EU plan B.

"Speaking of a plan B sounds like there is plan," but there is no such thing, he said. "We'll see what we do on 24 June."

"I don't think there will be an answer everyone will agree on that could be called a plan," he added.