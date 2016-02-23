Ad
euobserver
Earlier revelations of US snooping prompted public anger in Germany (Photo: Valentina Pop)

WikiLeaks: US spied on Merkel, Ban Ki-moon

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Whistleblower site WikiLeaks has published new evidence that the US spied on EU leaders in trade talks, climate talks, and on Israel.

The five secret US documents published on Tuesday (23 February) indicate that the National Security Agency (NSA) tapped 13 phone lines between 2006 and 2011 linked to government officials and offices in Austria, Belgium, France, Italy and Switzerland.

The targets included Marco Carnelos, an aide o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Spy scandal puts pressure on Merkel
Earlier revelations of US snooping prompted public anger in Germany (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections