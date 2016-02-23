WikiLeaks: US spied on Merkel, Ban Ki-moon

Whistleblower site WikiLeaks has published new evidence that the US spied on EU leaders in trade talks, climate talks, and on Israel.

The five secret US documents published on Tuesday (23 February) indicate that the National Security Agency (NSA) tapped 13 phone lines between 2006 and 2011 linked to government officials and offices in Austria, Belgium, France, Italy and Switzerland.

The targets included Marco Carnelos, an aide o...