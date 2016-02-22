EU and US need new Kosovo game plan

Kosovo is facing its most serious political clash since the end of the 1998-1999 war.

It’s high time for the EU and the US to broker dialogue between the ruling power and the opposition for the sake of stability.

The mess comes after Western powers last year led Kosovo by the nose into an agreement with Serbia which gives special powers to ethnic Serb municipalities in Kosovo.

The so-called ASM deal prompted the opposition Vetevendosje party to organise protests on the stre...