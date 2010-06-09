US blames EU for Turkey foreign policy 'drift'

US defence minister Robert Gates said that the EU's refusal to accept Turkey as a member is partly to blame for Ankara's deteriorating relations with Israel and for pushing the country into the arms of Islamic states, a suggestion firmly rejected by Brussels.
"The deterioration in the relationship between Turkey and Israel over the past year or so is a matter of concern," Mr Gates told reporters in London.
The conservative Turkish government, whose relations with neighbouring Isla...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here