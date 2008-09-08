Ad
A separate EU mission will lead to a "superfluous fragmentation of international monitoring forces," says Russia (Photo: Presidential Press and Information Office)

Russia opposed to EU mission in Georgia

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Russia on Monday (8 September) rejected the planned deployment of an EU observation mission to Georgia, saying that there are already enough international observers on the ground.

"We think this [a separate EU mission] will result in superfluous fragmentation of international monitoring forces that are already being carried out by the UN and the OSCE [Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe]," Russian foreign ministry spokesman Andrei Nesterenko was quoted as saying by Frenc...

