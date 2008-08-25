Ad
euobserver
Russian cruiser - the Black Sea fleet has been stationed in Crimea since 1783 (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU should save Ukraine from Russia, NGO says

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The European Union should formally recognise Ukraine's right to join the EU and offer it a "solidarity clause" to help prevent Russia from undermining Kiev's pro-democratic government in the wake of the Georgia conflict, a European foreign affairs think-tank has said.

"The next focal point for security tensions - although not for war - might be Ukraine," the European Foreign Policy Council (ECFR) warned in a flash report on Monday (25 August), urging Brussels to make a strong show of fr...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

