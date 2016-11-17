EU dumping plan could ensure fairer China trade

The world is reeling from the result of the US elections. Following hot on the heels of the UK referendum to leave the EU and the near-death experience of the EU’s trade deal with Canada, Donald Trump’s march to the White House may bode ill for free traders.
The transatlantic and transpacific trade deals are on the rocks. All the more reason therefore to celebrate a small but significant announcement last week from the European Commi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here