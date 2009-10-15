EU shoe tariff extension predetermined, says footwear industry

The European Footwear Alliance said on Wednesday (14 October) that a European Commission move to extend import tariffs on Chinese and Vietnamese shoes was a predetermined decision and not based on evidence of dumping.

The commission is expected to come forward with proposals in the coming weeks to extend tariffs on shoe imports from the two countries – first imposed in 2006 – for a further 15 months.

A leaked draft of the proposal which circulated in Brussels earlier this week sa...