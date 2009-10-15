Ad
euobserver
Brussels says EU shoe imports from China are priced unfairly (Photo: EUobserver)

EU shoe tariff extension predetermined, says footwear industry

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Footwear Alliance said on Wednesday (14 October) that a European Commission move to extend import tariffs on Chinese and Vietnamese shoes was a predetermined decision and not based on evidence of dumping.

The commission is expected to come forward with proposals in the coming weeks to extend tariffs on shoe imports from the two countries – first imposed in 2006 – for a further 15 months.

A leaked draft of the proposal which circulated in Brussels earlier this week sa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Brussels says EU shoe imports from China are priced unfairly (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections