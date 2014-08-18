Nato chief warns Russia against 'green men' tactics

Philip Breedlove, Nato’s top military commander, has said that if Russia does what it did in Crimea to a Nato state, it would be considered an act of war against the alliance.

Referring to Russia’s actions in Crimea in March, he told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper on Sunday (17 August): “The most important thing is that Nato nations are prepared for the so-called green men: armed military without insignia who create unrest, occupy government buildings, incite the population; separatists ...