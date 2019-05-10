Ad
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, a UN body in Vienna, have said Iran had so far fully complied with the JCPoA (Photo: iaea.org)

EU urges Iran to back down from nuclear escalation

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Partial resumption of EU trade should be enough to stop Iran from "escalating" a Middle East nuclear dispute, Europe has said, after the US threatened to make Iranians "eat grass".

"We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPoA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps," the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the UK said in a statement on Thursday (9 May).

"We reject any ultimatums", they added, after Iran th...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

