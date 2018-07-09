EU stays calm as two top UK ministers quit

The EU remained unfazed Monday (9 July) by the resignations of senior UK government officials, including foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis, amid a swelling UK political crisis.

European Council president Donald Tusk told reporters on Monday (9 July) in reaction to the resignations that politicians "come and go".

"But the problems they have created for their people remain. The mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of EU-UK rela...