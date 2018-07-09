Ad
euobserver
Boris Johnson quit three days after prime minister May managed to get her cabinet to agree to her plans for a 'soft' Brexit at a government away day (Photo: Council of the EU)

EU stays calm as two top UK ministers quit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU remained unfazed Monday (9 July) by the resignations of senior UK government officials, including foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis, amid a swelling UK political crisis.

European Council president Donald Tusk told reporters on Monday (9 July) in reaction to the resignations that politicians "come and go".

"But the problems they have created for their people remain. The mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of EU-UK rela...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

