euobserver
Mark Zuckerberg is in Brussels to testify before the European Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

Facebook threatened with removal from EU-US data pact

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has suggested the United States suspend social media giant Facebook from a data-transfer sharing pact with the EU if it breached privacy laws.

Vera Jourova, the EU justice commissioner, told reporters in Brussels last week that the US firm could be de-listed from the 'Privacy Shield' pact.

Privacy Shield allows US companies to transfer and use data of EU nationals for commercial ends - on the basis they adequately respect European law.

The commission...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Mark Zuckerberg is in Brussels to testify before the European Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

