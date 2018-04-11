Ad
Because farmers' products are perishable, farmers need extra protection against unfair trading practices, the European Commission will argue (Photo: Masahiro Ihara)

EU watchdogs to protect farmers

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is due to propose that every EU member state set up a national watchdog that can protect farmers against unfair trading practices like last-minute order cancellations or late payments.

Agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan is scheduled to unveil the legislative proposal on Thursday (12 April), a leaked draft version of which was seen by this website.

The draft said that farmers need additional protection because their products by nature can quickly lose their...

