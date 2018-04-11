EU watchdogs to protect farmers

The European Commission is due to propose that every EU member state set up a national watchdog that can protect farmers against unfair trading practices like last-minute order cancellations or late payments.
Agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan is scheduled to unveil the legislative proposal on Thursday (12 April), a leaked draft version of which was seen by this website.
The draft said that farmers need additional protection because their products by nature can quickly lose their...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here