Graffiti with Hitler-type moustache on Hofer election posters (Photo: Michael Gubi)

Analysis

Austrian elections: The never-ending story

by Anthony Mills, VIENNA,

It’s a never-ending story. Five months after Green Party-affiliated candidate Alexander van der Bellen narrowly beat far-right candidate Norbert Hofer, Austria still has no president and no definite date for another election.

The original result was annulled by Austria’s Constitutional Court because of vote-counting irregularities.

A rerun scheduled for 2 October has now al...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

