euobserver
Draghi (r)- testing the mood ahead of Thursday's ECB board meeting (Photo: Council of European Union)

Berlin-Paris tensions re-emerge as ECB ponders stimulus

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is testing the mood of EU governments as he ponders whether to unleash a new wave of monetary stimulus to boost the eurozone's struggling economy.

On Monday (1 September), French officials said that Draghi and President Francois Hollande shared the same "worry about growth and inflation" in the eurozone, following talks between the two in Paris.

Draghi had discussed the bank's options with Germany's Angela Merkel earlier in the day.

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Draghi (r)- testing the mood ahead of Thursday's ECB board meeting (Photo: Council of European Union)

