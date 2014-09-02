Berlin-Paris tensions re-emerge as ECB ponders stimulus

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is testing the mood of EU governments as he ponders whether to unleash a new wave of monetary stimulus to boost the eurozone's struggling economy.

On Monday (1 September), French officials said that Draghi and President Francois Hollande shared the same "worry about growth and inflation" in the eurozone, following talks between the two in Paris.

Draghi had discussed the bank's options with Germany's Angela Merkel earlier in the day.

