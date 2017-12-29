Ad
Gulf of Piran: Arbitration ruling gave Slovenia access to international waters (Photo: robertivanc)

Balkan EU neighbours clash on border deadline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Slovenia is calling for EU intervention in an old border dispute with Croatia, as the deadline expires for both sides to implement an arbitration ruling.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said six months ago that its decision on the disputed territory must enter into life on Friday (29 December).

That decision concerned an area in the Gulf of Piran, where the tip of Slovenia touches the Adriatic Sea alongside Croatia's much longer maritime border.

The court ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

