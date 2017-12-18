Ad
The commission suspects Dutch authorities offered the Swedish furniture giant tax rulings to 'pay less tax and [gave] them an unfair advantage over other companies.' (Photo: Mette1977)

Commission opens case into Ikea's Dutch tax deals

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission launched an investigation on Monday (18 December) into Ikea's tax deals with the Netherlands. 

The EU executive suspects that Dutch authorities offered the Swedish furniture maker tax rulings which enabled them to "pay less tax and given them an unfair advantage over other companies."

Under EU state aid rules, the probe is directed at Netherlands, as a member state, rather than at the company which benefited from the alleged 'sweetheart' deals.

