Russia's grey war in Ukraine prompts fatigue

It is risky to stop near the old grain silo on the road from Mariupol to Marinka, two towns in eastern Ukraine.

Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) snipers had targeted the site from the nearby "fire line" because it housed Ukrainian soldiers, the soldiers told EUobserver on 23 January on a visit to the region.

Further north the same day, near the town of Avdiivka, Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) forces fired 120 mm mortar rounds at Ukraine's 93rd Mechanised Brigade, Ukrainian author...