Hague court rules Kosovar ex-leader innocent

by Lucia Kubosova,

The UN's tribunal in the Hague has ruled that former prime minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj is not guilty on any of 37 counts of war crimes such as murder, rape and torture mainly against Serbian civilians.

In a key verdict announced on Thursday (3 April), the judges of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) argued there is not enough evidence against Mr Haradinaj (39), an ex-commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) in the late 1990s.

The cou...

