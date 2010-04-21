Ad
Ensuring public order and rule of law is 'most important' says Catherine Ashton (Photo: Travlr)

EU links support for new Kyrgyz government to democracy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Tuesday (20 April) linked financial and political support for the new Kyrgyz government to its commitment to democracy and human rights, asking for investigations into the killings and violence following the departure of the former president.

"If we are satisfied that the provisional government is committed to a quick return to legitimacy and genuinely wants to join the democratic family, the European Union will be ready to provide the necessa...

