Moldova eyes EU and IMF emergency bailout

Moldova's newly elected pro-Western government hopes to secure an aid package from the IMF and the EU in the coming weeks in order to bring the country back on the floating line, Prime Minister Vlad Filat told MEPs in Brussels on Tuesday (29 September).

Only a few days in office, the 40-year old premier chose Brussels as his first destination abroad and even named his four-party coalition the "Alliance for EU integration" as a sign of its commitment to EU-inspired reforms.

"Up un...