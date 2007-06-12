EU visa policy endangers Georgia peace effort

When civil war broke out in Abkhazia, Georgia, 14 years ago, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Georgians were forced to flee their homes. The majority packed just a few personal belongings, since they were told they would be abe to return in a few days. Nearly a generation has passed since then and those 300,000 refugees remain scattered throughout Georgia, still waiting to go back.

As the world stood silent in the face of their plight, they tried to piece together their broken lives. A ...