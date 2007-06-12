Ad
euobserver
Ms Samadashvili standing by the Georgian flag (Photo: Georgian embassy)

EU visa policy endangers Georgia peace effort

EU & the World
Opinion
by Salome Samadashvili,

When civil war broke out in Abkhazia, Georgia, 14 years ago, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Georgians were forced to flee their homes. The majority packed just a few personal belongings, since they were told they would be abe to return in a few days. Nearly a generation has passed since then and those 300,000 refugees remain scattered throughout Georgia, still waiting to go back.

As the world stood silent in the face of their plight, they tried to piece together their broken lives. A ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ms Samadashvili standing by the Georgian flag (Photo: Georgian embassy)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections