Human rights groups slam EU over Tibet stance

Human rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have slammed the European Union's stance over Tibet, calling the reaction "tepid" and demanding much more robust pressure on China from the 27-nation European bloc.

"Once again, this is a test for the European Union, which needs to decide whether it's going to be a serious player or just sit on the sidelines," Human Rights Watch's Asia director, Brad Adams, told the EUobserver.

"The EU's reaction has been tepid and n...