Ad
euobserver
Boris Tadic obtained 50.5 percent of Sunday's votes (Photo: www.boristadic.org)

Serbia takes EU path with Tadic win

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner,

Serbia has taken a turn toward future EU integration after narrowly electing the moderate Boris Tadic over the radical Tomislav Nikolic in weekend presidential elections.

Mr Tadic won 50.5 percent of the vote against Mr Nikolic on 47.9 percent, Serbian news agency Tanjug reported late on Sunday (3 January) night.

The result means Belgrade is now more likely not to turn its back on the EU regardless of what happens with Kosovo's independence and to cooperate with The Hague's war cr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Boris Tadic obtained 50.5 percent of Sunday's votes (Photo: www.boristadic.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections