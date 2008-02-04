Serbia takes EU path with Tadic win

Serbia has taken a turn toward future EU integration after narrowly electing the moderate Boris Tadic over the radical Tomislav Nikolic in weekend presidential elections.

Mr Tadic won 50.5 percent of the vote against Mr Nikolic on 47.9 percent, Serbian news agency Tanjug reported late on Sunday (3 January) night.

The result means Belgrade is now more likely not to turn its back on the EU regardless of what happens with Kosovo's independence and to cooperate with The Hague's war cr...