China's “consensus document” on the war in Ukraine was drafted by Beijing and Brazil (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

China pushed countries not to attend Ukraine peace summit

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

China piled diplomatic pressure on a raft of countries in a bid to dissuade them from attending last weekend’s peace talks summit in Geneva aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

The Swiss-hosted summit was attended by more than 80 international leaders. However, Russia was not invited — partly at the...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

