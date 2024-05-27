China backdoor mars planned EU sanctions on Russia and Belarus

The EU is trying to stop Russia bypassing sanctions via Belarus, but its new measures would do little to halt China's role in any such circumvention.
Draft new Belarus sanctions under discussion for next month,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.