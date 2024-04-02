Belarus 'war' comments prompt EU rebuke

The EU says it is equipping itself to face down threats coming from Belarus and Russia, following fresh comments that Minsk wants no conflict but is still preparing for war.
The statement on Tuesday (2 April) by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, comes as the pro-Russian regime in Minsk ratchets up its rhetoric.
"We are taking precautions in the European Union since at least from the day of the Russian aggression against Ukraine," said Stano.
And he di...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
