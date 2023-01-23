EU auditors probe commission's role in defending EU money

EU auditors are launching a probe into whether the European Commission has been effective in defending the bloc's financial interests against breaches of the rule of law in member states.

The auditors will examine steps the commission took to ensure that countries receive EU subsidies only when they respect the rule of law.

The assessment will focus on the EU cohesion policy within the 2021-27 budget (worth some €361bn), and the bloc's €800bn Covid-19 recovery fund, the European C...