EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l) in Sofia at the ceremonial approval of Bulgaria's Covid-19 recovery plan, with the country's ex-prime minister Kiril Petkov (Photo: European Commission)

EU auditors probe commission's role in defending EU money

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU auditors are launching a probe into whether the European Commission has been effective in defending the bloc's financial interests against breaches of the rule of law in member states.

The auditors will examine steps the commission took to ensure that countries receive EU subsidies only when they respect the rule of law.

The assessment will focus on the EU cohesion policy within the 2021-27 budget (worth some €361bn), and the bloc's €800bn Covid-19 recovery fund, the European C...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

