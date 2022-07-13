EU greenlights Croatia to join euro in January

The European Union formally approved Croatia joining the Eurozone at the start of 2023.

In a signing ceremony in Brussels on Tuesday (12 July), finance ministers confirmed Croatia has met all financial requirements, including public debt level and, crucially, inflation which sat at 4.7 percent in April 2022.



The conversion rate is set at one euro to 7.53450 Croatian kuna, with the Adriatic country now having until December to prepare for the transition.



"A strong and larger e...