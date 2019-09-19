Europe's refugee policy is test of its true 'way of life'

What is the "European way of life"?
In a continent as geographically, linguistically and culturally diverse as ours, this is very difficult to answer.
The way that Europeans live their lives is informed by centuries of history, enriched by overlapping traditions and the shared experience of different peoples, from long-settled communities to new arrivals, living side by side.
In today's turbulent times, we believe it i...
Mary Robinson is a former president of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Gro Harlem Brundtland is a former prime minister of Norway. They are members of The Elders, the group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela.
