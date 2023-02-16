Ad
euobserver
In the earthquake's aftermath, Turkey has responded painstakingly slowly with relief efforts and has at times blocked essential civic information, notably by imposing a 12-hour blackout on Twitter (Photo: EU Commission)

After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdoğan's failures

EU & the World
Health & Society
Opinion
by Sam van der Staak, Brussels,

Two decades of autocratic rule have both augmented the devastation by Turkey's earthquake and weakened the government's response to it.

While the EU rushes to provide emergency and reconstruction support, it should question Turkey's autocratic credentials as the cause for this failure. \n \nIn 1755, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the city of Lisbon, killing nearly 40,000 of its 275,000 inhabitants, and des...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Sweden risks wrath of Erdoğan over extradition snub
Turkey's EU-funded detention centres ripe with abuse: NGO
Why EU can't count on Turkey to protect asylum seekers
Bülent Keneş: Nato must call Turkey's bluff on my extradition
In the earthquake's aftermath, Turkey has responded painstakingly slowly with relief efforts and has at times blocked essential civic information, notably by imposing a 12-hour blackout on Twitter (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections