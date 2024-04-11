Ukraine tops aid list again, but EU spending slumps

Ukraine was the biggest single recipient of international aid in 2023 for the second year in a row, but EU aid spending dropped by nearly eight percent, according to new data published on Thursday (11 April).
Kyiv received €18.5bn in Official Development Assistance (ODA), the statistics by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development revealed. The total cost of that hosting refugees in donor countries accounted for more than $31bn [€28.9bn] — equivalent to 13....
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
