Ukraine tops aid list again, but EU spending slumps

Ukraine was the biggest single recipient of international aid in 2023 for the second year in a row, but EU aid spending dropped by nearly eight percent, according to new data published on Thursday (11 April).

Kyiv received €18.5bn in Official Development Assistance (ODA), the statistics by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development revealed. The total cost of that hosting refugees in donor countries accounted for more than $31bn [€28.9bn] — equivalent to 13....