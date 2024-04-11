Ad
euobserver
Ukraine was the biggest single recipient of international aid in 2023 for the second year in a row. Much aid is now being spent 'in country' on housing refugees, including from Ukraine (Photo: Matt Brown)

Ukraine tops aid list again, but EU spending slumps

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Ukraine was the biggest single recipient of international aid in 2023 for the second year in a row, but EU aid spending dropped by nearly eight percent, according to new data published on Thursday (11 April).

Kyiv received €18.5bn in Official Development Assistance (ODA), the statistics by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development revealed. The total cost of that hosting refugees in donor countries accounted for more than $31bn [€28.9bn] — equivalent to 13....

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ukraine was the biggest single recipient of international aid in 2023 for the second year in a row. Much aid is now being spent 'in country' on housing refugees, including from Ukraine (Photo: Matt Brown)

