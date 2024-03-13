Ad
Russia is not 'invincible' but 'self-satisfaction is no longer an option,' Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo said, referring to the need for Europe to step up its defence capabilities (Photo: European Parliament)

Finnish PM: Russia preparing for 'long conflict with West'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Finland, with a border of over 1,300 kilometres with Russia, has cautioned about the potential danger of a Russian attack in the upcoming years — echoing earlier concerns from high-ranking politicians.

"Russia is evidently preparing for a long conflict with the West, and represents a permanent and existential military threat to Europe," Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo said in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on ...

