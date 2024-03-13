Finnish PM: Russia preparing for 'long conflict with West'

Finland, with a border of over 1,300 kilometres with Russia, has cautioned about the potential danger of a Russian attack in the upcoming years — echoing earlier concerns from high-ranking politicians.
"Russia is evidently preparing for a long conflict with the West, and represents a permanent and existential military threat to Europe," Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo said in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.