Backup generator deployed to prevent Ukraine nuclear disaster

Electricity to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was cut off for several hours which could have resulted in nuclear disaster, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Thursday evening (25 August).
Zelensky blamed Russian forces for shelling in the area, which caused a fire in a nearby coal power station, causing blackouts in the power grid.
Zelensky ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
