Ad
euobserver
'If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident," Ukraine president Volodmyr Zelensky said (Photo: Al Jazeera screengrab)

Backup generator deployed to prevent Ukraine nuclear disaster

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Electricity to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was cut off for several hours which could have resulted in nuclear disaster, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Thursday evening (25 August).

Zelensky blamed Russian forces for shelling in the area, which caused a fire in a nearby coal power station, causing blackouts in the power grid.

Zelensky ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant
UN inspectors poised to visit Ukraine nuclear plant
'If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident," Ukraine president Volodmyr Zelensky said (Photo: Al Jazeera screengrab)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections