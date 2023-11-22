'Hope and liberty' of Palestinians only way to peace, says EU chief

Peace in Israel can only be secured if built on the hope, liberty, and dignity of the Palestinian people, according to Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.
"Peace will be built on the hope of the Palestinian people, their hope to live in liberty and dignity. Without this there will be no peace," he said on Wednesday (22 November).
Borrell also said Israel needs a Palestinian state more than anyone because the best guarantee of peace and security for Israel is the existenc...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
