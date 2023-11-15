Ad
euobserver
How credible are EU member states, portraying themselves as climate champions, while letting their financial industry generate profits from its deadliest investments? (Photo: Mika Baumeister)

Will EU give greenlight to finance industry to fuel climate crisis?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Jean-Pascal Van Ypersele, Olivier de Schutter and Riccardo Mastini, Brussels,

In a few weeks' time, the EU will decide on the content of its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). The directive provides a unique opportunity to regulate the impact of EU companies beyond its borders, with a focus on human rights violations and environmental destruction; including fuelling the climate crisis.

But ongoing negotiations on the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jean-Pascal Van Ypersele is a former vice-chair of the IPCC, and and professor of climate and environmental sciences at the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain). Olivier de Schutter is a Belgian legal scholar and UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights. Riccardo Mastini is an environmental economist. This op-ed is also signed by the directors of Climate Action Network Europe, Friends of the Earth Europe, and Action Aid.

Related articles

The 'BlackRock exemption' has no place in the EU's due diligence directive
EU's new supply chain laws over-reliant on self-certification
EU's minerals strategy: what's ethical vs what's critical
How credible are EU member states, portraying themselves as climate champions, while letting their financial industry generate profits from its deadliest investments? (Photo: Mika Baumeister)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Jean-Pascal Van Ypersele is a former vice-chair of the IPCC, and and professor of climate and environmental sciences at the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain). Olivier de Schutter is a Belgian legal scholar and UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights. Riccardo Mastini is an environmental economist. This op-ed is also signed by the directors of Climate Action Network Europe, Friends of the Earth Europe, and Action Aid.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections