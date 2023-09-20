Ad
euobserver
Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström declined to answer the Hungarian letter publicly (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

No changes to Turkey deal on Nato, Sweden says

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden is not going to change its deal with Turkey on Nato ratification, which Finland and Nato still expect in October, despite Turkey's new rhetoric.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed a seven-point deal with the Swedish prime minister at a Nato summit in Vilnius on 10 July.

He also promised to call a ratification vote when the Turkish parliament reconvened in October.

He is now creating

EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkey casts fresh doubt on Sweden-Nato deal
Hungary follows Turkey with new row on Sweden's Nato entry
Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström declined to answer the Hungarian letter publicly (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections