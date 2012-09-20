Ad
Wen (r) greets EU officials at the Palais d'Egmont in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

China tells EU to end arms ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Chinese leader Wen Jiabao has bluntly told the EU to drop its ban on arms sales.

He made the call in his opening remarks to top EU officials Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso at a summit in a stately home in Brussels on Thursday (20 September).

"I have to be frank with you in saying this - on the issue of lifting the arms embargo on China and recognising China's full market economy status. We have been working hard for 10 years [on this] but the solution has been elusive....

