Russia wants an arms embargo imposed on Georgia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia calls for arms embargo on Georgia

by Leigh Phillips,

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has called for an international arms embargo to be placed on Georgia.

"It would be right to impose an embargo on weapons to this regime, until different authorities turn Georgia a normal state," Mr Lavrov said on Monday (1 September) in a speech to foreign policy students in Russia.

He also warned the European Union and the United States against backing Georgian leader Mikheil Sakaashvili.

"If instead of choosing their national interest...

