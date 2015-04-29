EU anti-trafficker plans beset with difficulties

EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini is in New York and Washington trying to secure international backing for the EU plan to fight migrant smugglers in the Mediterranean.

She met US Secretary of state John Kerry and was due to meet US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power on Wednesday (29 April). The day before she was at the UN in New York where she met diplomats from permanent and non-permanent Security council members including Jordan, the current chair of the council, and Spain.

